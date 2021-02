Memphis Police are searching for a driver after they said a woman was hit and killed in south Memphis.

Police were on the scene of the crash at Elvis Presley Blvd. and Alcy about 12:00 p.m. Friday, where they said a pedestrian had been struck. The woman died at the scene.

Police said the suspect was possibly driving a black SUV. No other information was released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

