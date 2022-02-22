Booker T. Washington HS seniors planning to attend LeMoyne-Owen eligible for scholarships

The program also plans to increase investment and reduce poverty in five Memphis neighborhoods, including Downtown/South Memphis, by 2025.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger's Delta Division, LeMoyne-Owen College, and the Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) are coming together to promote access to higher education at Booker T. Washington High School.

The program will award scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to attend LeMoyne-Owen in the fall 2022 semester. It also plans to increase investment and reduce poverty in five Memphis neighborhoods, including Downtown/South Memphis, by 2025.

According to a release, WFGM invested $7.1 million in programs providing residents in Downtown/South Memphis with case management, employment training, early childhood education, youth development and financial literacy.

"The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis is proud to partner with The Kroger Co. Foundation in creating the Next Generation Scholarship Program," said Ruby Bright, President and CEO of the Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis. "This program will connect students at Booker T. Washington to LeMoyne-Owen College. The Next Generation Scholarship Program will create a pathway and highlight the importance of LeMoyne-Owen College and we believe this partnership will provide a greater opportunity for our scholarship recipients to achieve their education and career goals."