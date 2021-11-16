Dr. Scott Cook appointed next President of Dyersburg State Community College

The Board of Regents said Cook was one of five finalists announced October 21 by the 17-member search Advisory Committee, made up by four Board of Regents members and representatives of the students, staff, faculty, alumni and area leaders in Dyersburg.

“I feel incredibly honored to serve the citizens of West Tennessee as the fourth President of Dyersburg State Community College,” Cook said in a news release following the Board vote. “I am excited to work with the talented employees at Dyersburg State, to continue the legacy that Dr. Karen Bowyer fostered and created, and to build on the documented success of the institution. In addition, I look forward to establishing relationships with business, industry, and community partners in Dyersburg State's service area to promote economic opportunities for those who want a chance to have a better future.”