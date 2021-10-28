Educational leaders, advocates hear parents' concerns on school funding

TN state education officials are looking into a student-focused approach designed to highlight the specific needs of a child.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday night parents voiced their educational concerns as Memphis Lift co-hosted a town hall with the Tennessee Department of Education on school funding.

From COVID-19 concerns, virtual learning to children with developmental disabilities, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn responded to questions from concerned parents.

“Each child learns differently, each child has different needs,” said grandparent Karen Spencer-McGee.

The topic in Thursday’s town hall meeting at the National Civil Rights Museum was on the funding formula for students which is now under the basic education program.

“We have a resourced based system so what we do is we look at students who are in any district and then we resource the thing they might need,” said Schwinn. “Like teachers or transportation.”

The education commissioner said what the state education officials are looking into now is a student-focused approach designed to highlight the specific needs of a child.

Thank you Commissioner @SchwinnTeach and @TNedu for ensuring Tennesseans in the 901 have an opportunity to be a part of the engagement process of student-centered public school funding conversations. #Reimagining901 pic.twitter.com/T4udiz4ADk — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) October 29, 2021

“They might be an English learner so let’s make sure their resource, they’re given a bit more money,” she said. “Maybe they’re economically disadvantaged, maybe they have a disability. Maybe they’re gifted.”

Spencer-McGee said education in some Memphis communities is lagging behind.

“I want all children to have a great quality education but we cannot split it down and say oh they’re over there. Oh they’re over there. If Collierville can get a gym that makes the University of Memphis gym look like a playground, why can’t we get it in our communities of color?”

Schwinn said the department of education will spend the next 3 months diving into community feedback.

The commissioner said “educators, district officials, etc.” will also be involved in the education conversation. “Then hopefully we’re building a formula that we’ll be able to take the general assembly and over the next legislative session they’ll be able to consider that.”