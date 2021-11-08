Free literacy tutoring available for eligible Shelby County Schools students

It's all thanks to a nearly $5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education announced by BookNook and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BookNook and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Monday the Tennessee Department of Education is giving Shelby County Schools a $4.6 million grant to expand literacy efforts.

It’s part of the Connected Literacy project, funded by Tennessee’s $100M commitment, to address literacy needs.

As part of the grant, a 12-week virtual after-school tutoring program is being offered to eligible 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders at an SCS school. The program is free and is offered three times a week, starting in December. But you must register by the deadline of 3 p.m. CT November 15, 2021. You can register HERE.

To be eligible, a child must be enrolled in the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd grade and one of the district’s schools, and has been identified as in need of literacy tutoring. You then get a coupon towards tutoring, and that coupon will be given directly to your tutoring provider, allowing for once semester of tutoring for the student. The costs will be paid directly to the tutoring provider from the state on your behalf. No money will be given directly to families.

“The primary goal of this partnership is to close student reading gaps and accelerate literacy development by providing early grades literacy support for students in grades one through three who are most impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Albert Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for MLH. “Parents and guardians can now enroll their students to participate in world-class tutoring focused on improving their child’s reading skills.”

“We applaud Tennessee and Shelby County Schools for their dedication to students and their commitment to closing achievement, opportunity and resource gaps for students and families,” said Michael Lombardo, BookNook founder and CEO, in a statement. “We are honored to be a long-standing partner of SCS as we build on its legacy of innovation, dedication and perseverance.”

“As part of our efforts to reimagine education, we understand that we cannot do this work alone; therefore, we’re focused on building sustainable, community partnerships,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “We are grateful to BookNook and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for their continued commitment to literacy and dedication to providing resources that enhance the educational experience for SCS students.”