In-person vs. virtual learning decision dates looming for parents of school-age children

Wednesday Mid-South school districts announced their starting dates and decision deadlines on instruction options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — With so many different approaches, it's understandable why confusion is mounting over back-to-school plans. Wednesday several Mid-South school districts outlined their vision for virtual and in-person classrooms this fall.

Shelby County Schools has now extended it's deadline one week. Parents have until Friday July 24th to decide how their child will learn.

Fall 2020-2021 will be a school year like no other because of sweeping changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with sanitation stations, masks and social distancing guidelines. The deadline to decide what is best for your child is quickly approaching.

Arlington, Bartlett and Collierville school districts released start dates and deadlines to pick instruction options.

Arlington community schools has one the earliest start dates, August 10th. Parents have the option to enroll their child into online learning but must decide by July 22nd.

Bartlett City Schools will also begin August 10th and is offering families the options of in-person or completely virtual learning for the first nine weeks. Parents must choose either one by July 24th. High schoolers will use a hybrid schedule that combines face-to-face and virtual learning.

Collierville schools, which begin August 17th, are providing traditional classrooms and a virtual academy that allows for live teacher instruction but will need a learning coach from home. A decision must be made before July 29th.

If you choose in-person learning for either district, masks will be required, especially during times where it's hard to social distance. Some areas of school will be off limits. Students will eat lunches in classrooms or outside and playgrounds will be either limited or unavailable