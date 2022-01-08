Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open

I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students in sixth to 12th grade will learn at their own pace in their own space.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month.

Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis.

They'll meet with specialized teachers if they're behind or ahead of their learning goals.