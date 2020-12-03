Making of a President: Meet the Memphis native who's making history and making strides at Tennessee State University

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin sat down exclusively with TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Women's History Month, we're taking a look at the "Making of a President," Memphis native Dr. Glenda Glover. Glover spoke exclusively with Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin.

Glenda Baskin Glover was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Glenda Glover has several dimensions. There's my academic side. There's my professional side. There's my spiritual side. Then, there's the social and justice side of me," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

At an early age, Dr. Glenda Glover knew she was different from children her age.

"My friends, many times, we're growing up when I was 7 or 8, we were outside playing games like hopscotch or jacks (laughs). You know the games we play in the poor neighborhood. I would always want to stop to go to the library," said Glover. "I wanted to know about space, about math, about books, about bugs, about grass, about animals. Anything you can think of I wanted to know about it."

That passion and determination led her to Tennessee State University in Nashville, where she chose a major that would set her apart.

"I started looking at the pass rates of various exams and the medical exam and the CPA exam. And, the CPA had the lowest pass rate, so I said that's what I'll do, I'll tackle that," said Glover.

And, she didn't stop there. She went on to Clark Atlanta to earn a master’s degree, George Washington where she earned her Ph.D., and still she wanted more. So, she continued until she got a law degree from Georgetown University. That Ph.D., JD and CPA set her apart. She's one of only a handful of women to hold such credentials. From there she was put on corporate boards.

"It's that hidden society. You can't apply for it. You have to be invited to be on a corporate board," said Glover. "Once you get to a certain level, you need to start looking at sitting on boards. When you can look at Wall Street and make decisions, that's when you're really contributing back to your community."

Not only did she want a seat at the table, she brought her own chair.

"I could see the importance of everybody being treated equally," said Glover.

When she sat down, she knew she had to make her voice count, so she pulled strength from her father to fight for civil and social justice.

"I would watch my dad even when I was a little girl, and we were out in the county," said Glover. "I would watch him lead marches to get services; and, in our neighborhoods, just the basic, basic dignities. And, in my heart and in my mind, I just saw the day coming when I would have a chance to assist and work with social justice issues."

Along the route of fighting for justice, she's become a first - the first woman to lead Tennessee State University.

"To be first is an honor. To be the only is a tragedy," said Glover.

Not only is she President of TSU, she's also international president of the first and oldest Greek letter sorority for African-American women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, where she's made supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities one of her platform issues.

"Within Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, we raised a million dollars in one day - twice," said Glover.

Millions for HBCU's! In both roles simultaneously, Dr. Glover is still fighting - fighting for the under-served population through education initiatives and health care, like using the AKA mammography mobile unit.

"We're saving lives. That's very important. On the one hand you're raising money for HBCU's. You're keeping students in school. The other hand we are saving lives," said Glover.

And Glover offers this advice to women.

"Start early setting your goals, determine even if there is no exactness in your goals, know that you want to lead something," said Glover.

If you think she's done, think again. She says a lot of work still needs to be done.

"I just listen to my God voice. That's what we have to do. You never know where God is taking you," said Glover.

She says without God, she can get nothing done, and she also credits her success to a loving, supportive family.