How Manassas High School's new pantry will help students and the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Manassas High School has a new community pantry for people in the New Chicago area.

The school is one of four community schools for Memphis-Shelby County Schools. And this is a big step for the community, which is considered in a food desert.



The leaders said they analyzed what’s going on at students’ homes to better understand them, so they partnered up with multiple organizations to better assist in any way they can.

"The greatest growth we've seen is the self-esteem of our kids because our children and the community are starting to see the school as a hub for the community, which is a really good thing,” said Eric Cooper, Manassas High’s Principal. “So, now we're restoring the old school way of bringing the (and) making the schools the hub for the community so our communities are stronger."

Manassas’ pantry is open for the community, students, and parents to help with the needs of their households. It is free of charge.