Memphis Belles gets young women excited about aviation

“Our mission is to educate our members and local community about career opportunities in aviation,” said Lisa Williams, Memphis Belles President.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to aviation, there are a lot of untapped jobs. It is hard to go for them or pursue a career for anyone who may not know what is available.

But one local organization is propelling interests in youth.

“I walk up under an aircraft like this and I say, ‘This is the mind of a man right here.’ These things are not meant to fly, but I mean we’ve done it. It’s fascinating,” said Janet Young, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Memphis Instructor.

In awe is a feeling that has never grounded local aviation experts.

Young said, “Working on airplanes, being around airplanes - what’s more exciting than that?”

She is committed to the aviation and aerospace fields.

“I live in Jackson, Tennessee. I commute to TCAT. At night, I work at Federal Express.”

Her passion pilots her purpose.

“I wanted to give back,” said Young.

She does. Young, along with her students, have taken youth under their wings through the Memphis Belles, a local chapter of Women in Aviation.

“Our mission is to educate our members and local community about career opportunities in aviation,” said Lisa Williams, Memphis Belles President. “In the aviation and aero industry, we’re at a deficit of currently about 550,000 jobs. Over the next 20 years, the deficit rise is projected to be about 987,000 jobs. That’s almost a million jobs.”

When it comes to women, the numbers don’t improve.

“We represent less than 30% of the entire industry,” said Williams.

That is why Memphis Belles is focused on youth.

Through aviation activities, events, and hands-on training, they are able to explore aerospace and aviation.

“It is so diverse. Everything that there is, is encompassed in aviation,” said Williams.

There are opportunities in aviation psychology, aviation law, or aviation mechanics.

It is an exposure TCAT students Nicardo White and Violet Love-Cloys are now getting.

“I’m from Frayser, born and raised here in Memphis. I never had the opportunity to do something like this,” said White. “The Belles program does a really good job at it, reaching out to these inner-city kids who are out here and don’t know about this.”

“Everyone pushes college. Go to college. No one really talks about technical school,” said Love-Cloys. “I think it’s cool to be able to show people that were in my position a few years ago that there are other options.”

“When that lightbulb comes on, when they finally realize, ‘Whoa, I can do this. I’m really a part of this.’ That’s the most satisfying thing,” said Young.