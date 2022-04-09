How to enroll students for PreK, find jobs within Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Applications are now open to enroll children in Memphis-Shelby County Schools Early Childhood PreK program. And the district is also looking for new employees.

MSCS held a PreK enrollment fair Saturday at the Board of Education for parents to get information about the program, which is open to children in Shelby County who will turn 4-years-old by August 15, 2022.

At the fair, families were able to get help with enrollment, childhood vaccinations, and there were also carnival games, music, and giveaways.

Priority for the PreK program is given to students who meet Federal Poverty Guidelines. Learn more HERE.

MSCS also held a 'Preview Day' and hiring event Saturday at Hickory Ridge Middle School. The event was part of an effort to connect educators and support staff with employment opportunities.

Find openings in the district HERE.