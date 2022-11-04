MSCS Board to vote this month to begin national search for new superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools says a vote on the next step in the search for a new superintendent is coming this month.
According to MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene, the board will vote this month to begin a RFP (Request for Proposal) for a firm to hold the national search. In a tweet, Greene said once that happens, they can hire a firm, begin talking with the community, and recruiting candidates.
Greene said they expect to name a new superintendent by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
