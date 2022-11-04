x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

MSCS Board to vote this month to begin national search for new superintendent

Memphis Shelby County Schools Board Chair Althea Greene said they expect to name a new superintendent by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Credit: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools says a vote on the next step in the search for a new superintendent is coming this month.

According to MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene, the board will vote this month to begin a RFP (Request for Proposal) for a firm to hold the national search. In a tweet, Greene said once that happens, they can hire a firm, begin talking with the community, and recruiting candidates.

Greene said they expect to name a new superintendent by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

RELATED: 60 days in, parents worry interim MSCS superintendent will become permanent

RELATED: Teachers union calls MSCS superintendent's plan to improve teacher support and pay, 'great start'

RELATED: Parents voice their concern over MSCS search for superintendent

More Videos

In Other News

Tennessee Department of Education leaders visit MSCS classrooms for literacy effort

Before You Leave, Check This Out