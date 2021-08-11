Snowden School music teacher walks the CMA red carpet as Music Teacher of Excellence honoree

“Music to me is community and joy. I feel I get to live joy every day at work," said Linzie Mullins, Snowden School Orff Music Teacher.

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Two very special Shelby County Schools teachers will be in the middle of the action for Wednesday night’s CMA awards honoring the best in country music.

Monday, we told you about Adrian Maclin from Cordova High School, one of the CMA Foundation’s music teachers of excellence.

The other is Snowden School’s Linzie Mullins.

Music has a way of sticking with us. It is a reminder of moments, people, places, and even our childhood.

Music teacher Linzi Mullins has a musical upbringing that she not only shares with her students, but now the nation.

For Mullins, work is an adventure.

“You can literally pull out a puppet and all of a sudden, you're just this magical person and being able to be magical all day is really fun,” said Mullins, Snowden School Orff Music Teacher.

Mullins' mission is to transform musical lessons into a musical community.

“Music to me is community and joy. I feel I get to live joy every day at work. I get to see the kids happy,” said Mullins. “It’s all about community and how we can spread joy everywhere all the time.”

Her method of teaching is the Orff approach, helping children learn music through an interactive experience.

“We do a lot of, a lot of dancing, a lot of singing, scarfs, dance stars, and you kind of just get to be somebody else for a little while,” said Mullins.

It is an escape, bringing Mullins back to her childhood where she first fell in love with the toe-tapping folk harmonies of music.

“I have been singing since I was in second grade. I've always liked to sing. My dad is a really good singer. No one really knows that though. He had this hidden talent,” said Mullins. “My dad loves country music, and he is the one who raised me on country music.”

That childhood love crescendoed when she started her own family.

“My husband is a music teacher just like me,” said Mullins.

We're not done highlighting our @SCSK12Unified teachers making a difference in music education. Tonight, @ABC24Memphis catches up with @SnowdenSchool Orff Music Teacher, Linzie Mullins ahead of attending the @CountryMusic awards. pic.twitter.com/jVNNxVtJpb — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) November 9, 2021

Little did Mullins know, her performances in the classroom would be the overture to a community far beyond her reach.

“Actually, I was preparing for a very big concert at my school,” said Mullins. “I got a text message from a dear friend of mine who said congrats. And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ He goes, 'you're a teacher of excellence... We're sending you to the CMA Awards.' I was like, 'Oh, my gosh,' and I was super excited.”

It is a true honor. Mullins is one of the CMA Foundation’s music teachers of excellence.

Guess who will be hitting the red carpet with her?

“I was most excited to call him and be like, ‘Dad, are you busy November 10th?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know why?’ I was like, 'well we’re going to the CMA Awards.' He has literally told every person in his life that he's going to the CMA Awards,” said Mullins.

This is also a huge time for Mullins because she and her husband recently adopted a son. They will be adopting a second child this month. Both of whom we hear have an ear for music.