Southwest Tennessee Community College to continue Virtual Fridays through next August

Southwest Tennessee Community College said all locations will be closed on Fridays only beginning Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 11, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South school will continue virtual classes on Fridays through its academic year.

Southwest Tennessee Community College said all locations will be closed on Fridays only beginning Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 11, 2023.

During the summer, the college moved its classes and operations to Virtual Fridays to help ease the burden on students and employees by eliminating their commute for one day.

After reviewing the results of a college-wide survey of employees and students about Virtual Fridays, college leaders decided to continue the practice throughout the academic year.

The survey revealed an overwhelmingly favorable response to the summer schedule. Three out of four faculty and staff members agreed or strongly agreed with continuing Virtual Fridays through the academic year, along with 67 percent of students.

“The survey confirmed what we have been hearing from students, faculty and staff all along—that Virtual Fridays is a welcome solution to cutting expenses and coping with inflation,” Dr. Tracy D. Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College, said. “We also found that individuals appreciated the one-day respite from the daily grind of commuting to campus, and still felt productive in their work and studies. This showed us that Virtual Fridays is more than a cost saver. It is a stress reliever, which is a welcome mental health benefit. We hope that continuing virtual learning and work on Fridays will continue to provide relief to our employees and students.”

A small number of scheduled classes will be held on the Macon Cove and Union Avenue campuses Fridays this fall. These classes are Friday-only classes that meet once a week. All other classes scheduled to meet on Fridays will be held virtually on Fridays. Events and activities planned for fall will be held on campus as scheduled.

Some student support services will continue to be offered on Fridays. Campus libraries at the Macon Cove and Union Avenue campuses will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and child care centers will remain open during regular business hours Fridays, along with Police Services.