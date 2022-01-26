U of M Board of Trustees honored nationally for "exceptional leadership"

Memphis's board was one of six in the nation to receive the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Board of Trustees was selected to receive the 2022 John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), the organization representing higher education governing boards in the U.S.

In a statement released Wednesday, the AGB credited the board for prioritizing student success at the forefront of its responsibilities.

Classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education for the first time in history, U of M’s top tier research status solidified it as one of two flagship public institutions in Tennessee.

“In 2017, Governor (Bill) Haslam brought together a diverse group of individuals with remarkable experience and a passion for higher education to serve as the initial Board of Trustees for the University of Memphis,” said Doug Edwards, chairman of the University of Memphis Board of Trustees. “This board has demonstrated a strong commitment to the mission of the University to provide the highest quality education by focusing on research and service benefiting local and global communities.”

The U of M is one of six institutions receiving this year’s Nason Award along with the Adler University Board of Trustees, Community College of Rhode Island Foundation Board of Trustees, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, Southern California University of Health Sciences Board of Regents and Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors.

The AGB said the Nason Award, established in 1992, is presented in partnership with TIAA to higher education governing boards that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative.