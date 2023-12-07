Check out the new Sidewalk of Stars at the Halloran Centre in downtown Memphis

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education unveiled its new Sidewalk of Stars on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There's a new set of stars honoring performers who have hit the stage in Memphis, now on display near Beale Street.

The 29 stars honor the artists who have graced the Halloran stage since it opened in 2015, including the Bar-Kays, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and Keith Sykes.

“It means a lot more than people outside of Memphis would think. I hope the people of Memphis and the greater Memphis area would know how much I really appreciate it because this stuff doesn't come easy,” said Sykes of the honor.

“In just its first eight years, the Halloran Centre has hosted a variety of touring professionals, but has also continuously featured our own hometown artists,” said Ron Jewell, former Vice President of Halloran Centre Operations. “The Halloran has spectacularly made its mark as a premiere listening room in downtown Memphis.”

The first induction class of Sidewalk stars in the Halloran Centre plaza includes:

J. Croce

Boo Mitchell

Booker T. Jones

CeCe Winans

Dennis Quaid

Garry Goin

Kathy Mattea

Jimmy Webb

J.D. Souther

Keith Sykes

Kirk Whalum

Mark Edgar Stuart

Marty Stuart

Mary Wilson

Max Weinberg

Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Pam Tillis

Ray Parker Jr.

Robert Moody

Rodney Crowell

Reba Russell

Susan Marshall

Suzy Bogguss

The Bar-Kays

Van Duren

Vaneese Thomas and Carla Thomas

Wendy Moten

William Bell