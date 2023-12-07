Check out the new Sidewalk of Stars at the Halloran Centre in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There's a new set of stars honoring performers who have hit the stage in Memphis, now on display near Beale Street.
Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education unveiled its new Sidewalk of Stars on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
The 29 stars honor the artists who have graced the Halloran stage since it opened in 2015, including the Bar-Kays, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and Keith Sykes.
“It means a lot more than people outside of Memphis would think. I hope the people of Memphis and the greater Memphis area would know how much I really appreciate it because this stuff doesn't come easy,” said Sykes of the honor.
“In just its first eight years, the Halloran Centre has hosted a variety of touring professionals, but has also continuously featured our own hometown artists,” said Ron Jewell, former Vice President of Halloran Centre Operations. “The Halloran has spectacularly made its mark as a premiere listening room in downtown Memphis.”
The first induction class of Sidewalk stars in the Halloran Centre plaza includes:
- J. Croce
- Boo Mitchell
- Booker T. Jones
- CeCe Winans
- Dennis Quaid
- Garry Goin
- Kathy Mattea
- Jimmy Webb
- J.D. Souther
- Keith Sykes
- Kirk Whalum
- Mark Edgar Stuart
- Marty Stuart
- Mary Wilson
- Max Weinberg
- Memphis Symphony Orchestra
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Pam Tillis
- Ray Parker Jr.
- Robert Moody
- Rodney Crowell
- Reba Russell
- Susan Marshall
- Suzy Bogguss
- The Bar-Kays
- Van Duren
- Vaneese Thomas and Carla Thomas
- Wendy Moten
- William Bell
The new area continues the Orpheum Theatre Group’s Sidewalk of Stars tradition, which most recently saw Patti LaBelle, Buddy Guy, and John Mellencamp honored on the Orpheum side of campus.