Gov't Mule, The Cult headed to Graceland Live in April

Gov’t Mule will perform at the Soundstage at Graceland on April 21, 2022, and The Cult on April 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two new shows have been announced for Graceland Live coming this April.

Gov’t Mule is set to take the Soundstage at Graceland on April 21, 2022, and The Cult will bring its national tour to the Soundstage on April 26th.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606.

Below is the full list of confirmed 2022 shows for Graceland Live:

February 3 – Robert Cray

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

February 23 – Coheed and Cambria

March 21 – Incubus

March 24 - Johnnyswim

March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left

April 14 – Chris Lane

April 21 – Govt. Mule - NEW

April 23 – Tower of Power

April 26 - The Cult - NEW

April 28 – Henry Rollins

May 6 - Melissa Etheridge

May 14 – Bastille

October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

Tickets to Graceland Live performances include free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.

Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, can be found online at GracelandLive.com.

It's time to hit the road again this spring! + tickets available now @ https://t.co/lIYDEAXLKp pic.twitter.com/rUlPtTqaKs — Gov't Mule (@govtmuleband) January 31, 2022