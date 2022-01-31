Gov't Mule, The Cult headed to Graceland Live in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two new shows have been announced for Graceland Live coming this April.
Gov’t Mule is set to take the Soundstage at Graceland on April 21, 2022, and The Cult will bring its national tour to the Soundstage on April 26th.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606.
Below is the full list of confirmed 2022 shows for Graceland Live:
- February 3 – Robert Cray
- February 4 – Drive-By Truckers
- February 23 – Coheed and Cambria
- March 21 – Incubus
- March 24 - Johnnyswim
- March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left
- April 14 – Chris Lane
- April 21 – Govt. Mule - NEW
- April 23 – Tower of Power
- April 26 - The Cult - NEW
- April 28 – Henry Rollins
- May 6 - Melissa Etheridge
- May 14 – Bastille
- October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Tickets to Graceland Live performances include free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.
Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, can be found online at GracelandLive.com.