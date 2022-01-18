Slipknot brings Knotfest Roadshow 2022 to FedExForum in March

The concert date will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. Tickets go on sale Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slipknot is headed to FedExForum in March for the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2022. The March 22nd show will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office. There’s an online exclusive presale for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members and those who receive FedExForum Event Alert emails and subscribers to Grizzlies e-News on Thursday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art," said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. "Come celebrate with us and try to stay as safe as we will be."

For more information, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram at @fedexforum.

Fans can purchase tickets for all shows on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.com or at FedExForum Box Office.