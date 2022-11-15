Memphis rapper GloRilla gets Grammy nod for viral hit "F.N.F."

The BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ is nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for her song with Hitkidd “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rap artist GloRilla could soon have Grammy-award winner preceding her name.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ is nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for her song with Hitkidd “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

GloRilla faces off with several other big names in the category:

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

When she won the BET award in October, GloRilla said, “I don’t want to cry my makeup off… I want to thank God, my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO, my manager, my family, and everybody that supported me. Thank y’all. Y’all, I don’t know what to say. Let’s go.”

GloRilla signed a record deal under Yo Gotti’s label CMG in early July, shortly after the video for the hit single “FNF” was released on April 29 and went viral. The rapper recently collaborated with Cardi B on her most recent single “Tomorrow 2.”

GloRilla just released her EP "Anyways, Life's Great,” available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.