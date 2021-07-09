Rapper Lil Baby reschedules FedExForum show for October 2021

Just this week, the rapper was taken into custody and fined for having cannabis in his car in France during Paris Fashion Week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Rapper Lil Baby has rescheduled his date at FedExForum in Memphis to October 29, 2021. This comes just a day after police in Paris, France took him into custody for having cannabis in his car.

Paris prosecutors said early Friday that the rapper was released from custody after being fined. He had been stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained.

Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday on one of the French capital's most upscale avenues shocked fans of both high-profile Americans, in town for Paris Fashion Week.

Friday morning, FedExForum announced the new date for the Lil Baby show in Memphis.

You can read the full release on the rescheduled date below:

Lil Baby has announced his rescheduled date at FedExForum for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The show was previously scheduled for April 19, 2020. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the rescheduled FedExForum date will go on sale on Thursday, July 15, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and FedExForum Box Office. There will also be a flash sale on Monday, July 12, 10 a.m.-Wednesday, July 14, 11:59 p.m. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled date should contact their point of purchase for information on refunds. The FedExForum Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lil Baby’s second studio album, “My Turn,” landed the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200 and was the first album of any genre to go double platinum in 2020. Lil Baby was named to the 2021 Time Magazine “100 Next” list as well as Vevo’s top-performing hip-hop artist of 2020. In December of 2019, Lil Baby was named Best New Artist at the BET Awards. The Atlanta native paired with Gunna for their hit single “Drip Too Hard,” which was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards and Best Collab, Duo or Group at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. The single peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The recently released collaborative album by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes , was streamed 198 million times its first week.

NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave will not be part of the Oct. 29 show.