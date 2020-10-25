Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department reports 187 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 36,088 cases and 563 deaths Sunday.

There have been 33,018 recoveries.

Currently 533,476 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths for a total of 247.587 cases and 3,131 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 973 hospitalizations and 218,067 recoveries.

As of Sunday, 3,533,469 have been tested in the state.

