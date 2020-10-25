Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department reports 187 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 36,088 cases and 563 deaths Sunday.
There have been 33,018 recoveries.
Currently 533,476 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths for a total of 247.587 cases and 3,131 deaths in the state.
Currently there are 973 hospitalizations and 218,067 recoveries.
As of Sunday, 3,533,469 have been tested in the state.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health says they will resume their COVID-19 reports Monday October 26, 2020.