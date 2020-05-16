Masks may be uncomfortable, but they help slow spread of coronavirus

Infectious disease specialists say wearing masks during COVID-19 global pandemic is important tool

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Friday's Ransom Note: those darned masks.

They're uncomfortable, and make it harder to breathe. Yes, a few weeks ago we were told not to wear them. Now scientists say they learned more about COVID-19, they're more sure than ever they work.

We can be infected with this darn coronavirus for up to two weeks and never show a symptom. Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease specialist with our local COVID-19 task force, says masks are a part of our social contract with each other so that we can keep reopening.

In an op-ed he helped write for the Daily Memphian, he said, "If we as a community choose not to properly wear face coverings, social distance, and wash our hands, there is no plan that will allow the safe reopening of Memphis." He added, "Masks...stand for civic pride....(and) are a simple gesture to acknowledge our compassion for the health and welfare...of our community."

I'm old enough to remember when we fought the idea of wearing seat belts and safety helmets, but we came around when we realized they save lives.