Masks required in West Memphis city buildings and on city property

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis has issued a mask mandate for all city-owned buildings and city-owned property.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enact this emergency declaration requiring the use of masks on City-owned property,” said Mayor McClendon. “We have seen the devastating effects COVID has had on our community, and we cannot afford to go through it again”.

In a Facebook post, the City said that it's important to take every precaution they can to help prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Mayor McClendon is also asking and encouraging everyone to wear masks in public, in businesses, in churches, and where there are large gatherings for vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

The city urged everyone to get vaccinated to help prevent statewide surges or pockets of outbreaks of the delta variant.