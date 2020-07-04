Memphis VA is taking steps to protect local veterans from COVID-19

There are new safety precautions for veterans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serving Our Veterans! During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Memphis VA is adapting to meet CDC guidelines. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin explains how.

They are men and women that fought for us during wartime, protected us in our time of need. And now several measures are in place at the Memphis VA to protect those that protected us - our veterans.

“We’ve been proactively working to ensure the health and safety of our veteran population,” said Memphis VA Director David Dunning.

According to Memphis VA Director David Dunning, part of that safety includes new safety precautions for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We now have one entrance in the medical center for our veterans and one for staff. Anyone entering the medical center is pre-screened for signs and symptoms,” said Dunning.

Some patient screenings have been relocated from the emergency room entrance to tents staged in the parking lot, adjacent to the emergency department. And if veterans still want to take extra safety measures, medical officials have set up virtual care services.

“Telehealth, VA Video Connect, Vet Text, My Healthy Vet, and VA Mobile,” said Dunning.

Dunning also reminds veterans to continue good hygiene practices and follow CDC guidelines.