Memphis VA Medical Center selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The VAMC was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Memphis VA Medical Center will begin vaccinating health care personnel and Veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the vaccine has been received. COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to Veterans who want to receive one. Our ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated. As more vaccine becomes available, we will begin to schedule appointments with eligible Veterans.
“The safety of our Veterans and staff is a priority and we welcome the opportunity to be among the first of the VA facilities to distribute the vaccine” said Memphis VA Chief Executive, David K. Dunning.
Veterans seeking additional information can click here or contact their Care team.