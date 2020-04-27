Open for business: you can once again begin dining in at restaurants in Tipton County

Some restaurants owners tell Local 24 News they are sticking with take out, saying it is too soon to reopen fully.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Much of Tennessee is officially opening back up for business. Restaurants in 89 of the state’s 95 counties are now allowed let customers dine inside. Counties with metros like Memphis and Nashville are not included.

In Tipton County, restaurants like Margaritas and Casa Mexicana in Atoka were serving customers inside the restaurant at lunchtime. Diners were spaced out.

Further north in Covington, people may be allowed to dine in restaurants, but that doesn't mean restaurant owners are allowing them to do so. On the town square, restaurants that could allow diners in still have signs on their doors saying they are either closed or sticking to take out or delivery.

That was a big disappoint to several women we found walking around the square trying to sit down and have a meal.

"We're disappointed. We've pretty much walked the whole square now and we haven't found a single place open," said Kathy Nickle, Tipton County resident.

The owner of the Court Square Café, Becky Spitzer, told Local 24 News she is sticking with takeout for at least the next week. She isn't ready to have people dine in.

"I think because we had some new cases over the weekend, so that made us a little bit hesitant. We want to see how this week goes," said Spitzer.

"I am hearing both sides of the fence on opening. Some are really excited about having the economy reopen, we all are. But some are concerned, saying this might be a little too soon," said Covington Mayor Justin Hanson.

Hanson said he talked to several restaurant owners who have decided to not let diners in. He said retail will open this week.

Other businesses that are considered part of phase two would like to open as well. Hanson is concerned with more people out there will be a resurgence of cases.