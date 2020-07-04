Uncertainty around coronavirus pandemic causing an uptick in people wanting to finalize their will

One law firm adjusts how it operates to keep up with the demand during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — No one planned for this coronavirus pandemic, especially of this magnitude. It's been a time of uncertainty but also planning ahead for what's to come. Attorney Erin Shea with Snider & Horner said many Mid-South firms are seeing an increase of people finalizing their wills in case anything unexpected happens.

"A lot of people are at home, they’re watching the news, they’re scared, and they’re realizing I’ve never done a will," Shea said.

Shea said having these papers ready relieves your family if anything does happen to you so they know what to do. With the increase of clients, the firm has resorted to curbside pickup of documents and speaking with clients only over the phone.

"We’re trying to do our part to reduce in-person exposure not only for us and our staff in the office but for our clients," Shea said.

Many people might think estate planning is only for older people, but attorney Kevin Snider said that's not always the case.

"It’s critically important if you have minor children because it can determine custody," Snider said "It can determine a number of things as it relates to minor children."

Snider said this shouldn't be the only time you think about this. Talk with your loved ones and find comfort in knowing you have a plan in place.

"You don't want to leave things to chance whether it’s COVID-19, it’s a car accident, whether it’s a health condition," Snider said. "Things happen unexpectedly all the time."