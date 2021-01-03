Shelby County begins search for new health director

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Today, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced that the search for a new Shelby County Health Director is now open. The mission of the Shelby County Health Department is to improve, promote, and protect the health and environment of all Shelby County’s residents and visitors. Over the course of the last year, the Health Department has undergone a massive expansion in response to COVID-19.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “We are looking for a leader who meets the moment and who can lead at a time when public health is at the forefront of every conversation. The next health director will lead the Shelby Health County Health Department through the adoption of best practices, fix areas that are broken, and communicate across our diverse and vibrant community. In this global pandemic, we have an opportunity to put in place a person who can pull us all toward shared responsibility—wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands. Finally, the new director will work collaboratively with partners at the local, state, and federal level and lead on public health issues in one of the best communities in the United States.”