Virtual running club keeps kids moving and connected to their school

The group, led by their PE teacher at Grahamwood Elementary, collectively has run over 3,000 miles

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County Schools are closed and that means the gyms inside where your kids play are shut too. But one PE teacher is fighting to keep his students healthy virtually.

“I like it because we get to spend more time as a family than we usually do and we don’t have to go to school” said 6-year-old Seren Wexler.

One hundred kids and their families are lacing up and hitting the block logging in the miles they run.

“It was almost immediately the miles just started racking up,” said Andrew Martin, Grahamwood Elementary’s PE coach. We made it across the state of Tennessee in just about a day and a half.”

Martin set up a virtual running club for his classes to beat boredom while at home. After logging enough miles to reach a new destination they connect with other PE teachers in different states.

“He’s an awesome teacher and he always makes normal PE class a lot more fun,” said 12-year-old Aylla Wexler.

For Wexler and her family working out means added family time.

“We get to giggle with each other which is pretty precious time that we can have,” said mother Mami Wexler.

Coach Martin says the way the school year ended was tough, but the running club gives his students a way to connect.

“Anything you can do to bring the slightest bit of joy to their lives it’s just too humbling and rewarding,” Martin shared.

His classes are appreciative back.

“Thank you Coach Martin! Thank you! Thank you so much for all the work you do,” the Wexlers shouted Tuesday.