1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis.

Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC24 crew spotted two cars smashed near the overpass, and the Memphis Fire Department said rescue crews needed 30 minutes to free the victims from the vehicles involved.

MFD said three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, but one person died on arrival.