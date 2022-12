The busy freeway was blocked off for more than an hour after officers responded to the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday night in a multi-car crash that caused I-240 West near Mt. Moriah Road to be blocked off for more than an hour, Memphis Police said.

The Memphis Fire Department and TDOT also responded to the crash around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Two men were taken to local hospitals with injuries and are expected to be OK.

MPD said one of the cars was overturned in the middle of the highway.