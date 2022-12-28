MPD asking for help identifying 2 men killed in overnight car fire near Memphis International Airport

Memphis Police said the two got into a crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Airways Boulevard south of I-240.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a car fire near Memphis International Airport killed two people late Tuesday night.

According to MPD, officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the deadly two-car crash on Airways Boulevard south of I-240 around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

TDOT cameras captured at least one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

An unknown man driving a gray Dodge Caravan died on the scene. A second unknown man driving a Honda Accord also succumbed to his fatal injuries on the scene.