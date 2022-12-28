MPD asking for help identifying 2 men killed in overnight car fire near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a car fire near Memphis International Airport killed two people late Tuesday night.
According to MPD, officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the deadly two-car crash on Airways Boulevard south of I-240 around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
TDOT cameras captured at least one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.
An unknown man driving a gray Dodge Caravan died on the scene. A second unknown man driving a Honda Accord also succumbed to his fatal injuries on the scene.
If anyone has any information that would assist in the investigation and identifying the unknown men, contact MPD's Traffic Office at 901-636-4640 or 901-636-4096.