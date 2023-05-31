4 young children dead after South Memphis apartment building catches fire, father detained

The fire broke out on East Alston Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the Memphis Fire Department is still on scene. Avoid the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children are dead after their apartment building caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Alston Avenue at a two-story apartment building, MFD said.

A witness on scene said when the fire broke out, he attempted to rush into the building, but was blown back by the fire when he tried to extinguish it.

Memphis Fire Department said the four children were all found inside the back bedroom of the apartment.

MFD said two of the children were four years old, while one was six years old and another two years old. The children's grandfather sent us a photo of them:

Memphis Police said the children's father has been detained, and is under investigation.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke when they arrived on scene, and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.

There is still a heavy firefighter and police presence in the area. Avoid the area if you can.