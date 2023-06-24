A look at the upcoming 4th annual 'Craft Food & Wine Festival' with event founder Christina McCarter

Founder Christina McCarter gave ABC24's Pepper Baker a sneak peek at Sunday's festival, which will take place at 45 South 2nd Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 40 different local food professionals ("foodpreneurs") and chefs will be featured at an upcoming festival in Memphis on Sunday.

The 4th annual "Craft Food & Wine Festival" in Memphis is set to take place on June 25. The festival is presented by Kroger and will benefit Church Health and their clinical services.

It's all scheduled to happen at 45 South 2nd Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Specifically, the event will be located at The Columns, which is inside One Commerce Square.

Christina McCarter founded the Craft Food & Wine Festival in 2019. "Tons of wines, cocktails and local brews" will also be available, she said.

"We started with about 1,000 people there the first year and after COVID we made a few adjustments, so we're back to about a 700 attendees," McCarter said. "People can expect more tastings. We've doubled in the amount of vendors we have. Memphis has so many great local foodpreneurs and chefs that it's really hard to say no."

She said that a DJ, live music, live art, giveaways and more will be found at the festival in addition to food.

"It's inside The Column," McCarter said. "It's a summer festival. We keep it inside so everyone can stay cool."