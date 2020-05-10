Here's how to get paid while keeping our election safe

Hundreds of poll workers are needed in Shelby County for Election Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission needs hundreds poll of workers to make sure Election Day runs smoothly and that every vote is counted.

The positions pay around $190 dollars just for training and working Election Day.

A virtual job fair is being held on Thursday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. for those interested. The job fair will be conducted via Zoom to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

The Election Commission must have poll workers at more than 200 precincts on Election Day, plus it needs hundreds of extra people this year to count what is expected to be a record amount of absentee ballots.

Next Thursday, October 8, we’re partnering with the Shelby County, TN Election Commission, Memphis Grizzlies, Choose901,... Posted by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Local 24 is partnering with the Office of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Shelby County Election Commission, Choose 901, The Memphis Grizzlies and The Urban League Young Professionals to host the job fair.

You can learn more about the job fair and register for the event by clicking or tapping here.

The requirements for becoming a poll worker are listed here.