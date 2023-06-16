Byhalia murder suspect barricaded after allegedly shooting and running over woman with truck, Marshall County police say

This is a developing story, and ABC24 will update this article as more information becomes available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been barricaded by police in a Byhalia, Mississippi home after an incident in which a woman was shot and then ran over, according to Marshall County deputy Kelly McMillen.

The man is being described by police as a murder suspect and the barricade was reported to take place on Croft Road.

Police said that a woman victim was shot multiple times, was ran over with a truck and later died from these injuries.