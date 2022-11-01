Domestic violence, assault charges dismissed against former Grizzlies star Tony Allen

The charges stemmed from an incident in November in which he had accused his wife of keeping his children from him and went to her apartment to confront her.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Domestic violence and domestic assault charges against former Grizzlies star Tony Allen were dismissed on Tuesday, according to his lawyer, Leslie Ballin.

The charges stemmed from an incident in November, in which according to Collierville police, Allen had accused his wife of keeping his children from him and went to her apartment to confront her. When she didn't let him in, he broke the door in, damaging the frame.

According to a police report, when Allen's wife said she was going to call the police, Allen "physically and forcefully" took the phone from her and threw it in the toilet. Mrs. Allen's knee hit the bed frame and gave her what looked like a carpet burn during the struggle.

Allen and his wife still face federal charges after being named in a federal indictment defrauding the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. Seventeen other players were among those charged in the indictment.