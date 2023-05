Memphis Police said they arrived to the scene on Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition Tuesday after Memphis Police said they were thrown from a car during a car crash in Hickory Hill.

A child was found ejected from the car, and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.