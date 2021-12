Shatia Brown was last seen around 5pm at her home in the 1300 block of Bruce.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for 12-year-old Shatia Brown. She was last seen around 5:00pm at her home in the 1300 block of Bruce Street in Orange Mound.

Shatia is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has a medium brown complexion and wears her hair in a "bob" style. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tank top, and blue jeans.

If you see Shatia or know where she is, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.