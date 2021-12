Amaya Whitfield was last seen Tuesday night at her home at 1500 Block of South Wellington.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a Missing and Endangered Child Alert for 12-year-old Amaya Whitfield.

Whitfield was last seen at home Tuesday, December 28th at 10pm on the 1500 block of South Wellington in South Memphis.

Amaya is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, has a medium complexion and black box braids. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike’ jacket and black Puma shorts.