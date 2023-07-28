CrimeStoppers now offering $4,000 for tips that identify murder suspects

CrimeStoppers rewards moved from $1,000 to $2,000 three years ago. Now Crimestoppers is doubling its cash rewards for tips.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Friday, CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced it will be doubling the amount of its cash rewards for tips that help identify murder suspects to over $4,000 in each case.

CrimeStoppers is doubling its reward because of the "record pace of murders in the community," according to David Wayne Brown, executive director of CrimeStoppers Memphis.

“We decided to act with a dramatic number to encourage more tips in the face of increases in serious felonies, gun violence and especially in the murder rate,” he said. “As of yesterday, the number of first- and second-degree murders stood at 189. We have said to ourselves, ‘If not now, when?’”

According to a CrimeStoppers press release, the number of solved cases has fallen off this year. In 2021, 19 murders were solved thanks to CrimeStoppers tips. In 2022, 18 were solved. Over halfway through 2023, there have been six solved cases, even though the amount of CrimeStoppers tips is at an all-time high.

Brown said CrimeStoppers is hoping the increased reward will encourage anyone with information on a murder to make a call or text to them at 901-528-CASH.