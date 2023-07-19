Firefighter killed and three others injured in South Memphis house fire

Three surviving firefighters remain hospitalized, but their current conditions are unknown. MFD said the department will give regular updates about their conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One firefighter was killed, and three others were injured after getting trapped in a burning home in South Memphis on Tuesday, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.

The three surviving firefighters remain hospitalized, but their current conditions are unknown. MFD said the department will give regular updates about each firefighter's condition and well-being.

According to MFD, firefighters responded to a house fire call at 2047 Rile St. at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

While working to get the fire under control, MFD said the commanding officer was informed that several firefighters were trapped inside.