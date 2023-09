The man died at BB King Blvd. and Washington Ave., near 201 Poplar.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers are investigating a man's death in Downtown Memphis.

MPD said officers were flagged down and told about an unresponsive man at BB King and Washington around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they found a man dead on the scene.

There are no signs of foul play, according to MPD.