Family, law enforcement salute DeSoto County deputy who saved drowning son

"He’s known to all the agencies around here because if they needed a diver in the rough water, they call him,” said the uncle of William Nichols.

HERNANDO, Mississippi — A DeSoto County deputy, husband and father is being remembered Friday night after he tragically lost his life while heroically saving his son from dangerous waters in Florida.

Brave and heroic. That’s how Jerald Wheeler describes his nephew William Nichols.

Nichols lost his life shortly after saving his 10-year-old son’s life. Family says the two were inseparable.

It happened during a vacation in Fort Walton Beach Florida near Sandestin.

“It happened so quick because they were standing on the beach and Lindsay said 'where’d he go?" said Wheeler, who is a DeSoto County deputy. "They think the wave got him and took him out and then he went straight into action. Not a hesitation, a hero that’s his son.”

Nichols went into saving mode when he realized his son was in danger. He’s the director of the search and rescue unit with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

HAPPENING NOW: The plane just landed carrying the body of DeSoto County deputy William Nichols. He was the Search and Rescue Director.



Nichols tragically lost his life after saving his 10-year-old son from drowning in Florida. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/NeuZM0a1dG — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) July 25, 2020

“From my understanding, he went to save his son and he got him and recovered him and pushed him a long way down the beach. He was getting him.”

Wheeler said after people went back for Nichols, they couldn’t find him in time. Family said his expertise in the water speaks to the danger of the waves.

“He could swim better than a fish," said Wheeler. "He’s known to all the agencies around here because if they needed a diver in the rough water, they call him.”

Friday evening, the entire search and rescue crew gathered to honor Director Nichols and help carry his body from a plane to a hearse.

Nichols’ father was inspired to go into search and rescue by his father who also worked in the field.

Wheeler said he didn’t do anything for accolades.

“He laid under the radar," he said. "That’s the kind of person he was. He didn’t do it to boast himself.”

His family is leaning on their faith to get them through the times ahead without dad physically with them.

“He had a faith in God, I know that will get us through this," shared Wheeler. "We don’t understand why things happen. We just have to do some soul searching and praying.”