Federal lawsuit filed over Byhalia Pipeline

A trio of environmental advocacy groups are now suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the pipeline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trio of environmental advocacy groups are now suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for issuing the construction permit for the Byhalia Connection Pipeline.

A group of environmental activists claim the corps did not fully assess potential impacts the pipeline could have on the Memphis drinking water supply.

The federal lawsuit also says the corps didn't get public input before approving the permit.