MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MLGW partnered with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service day. Volunteers will deliver fee energy kits in the Binghampton community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.

MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service day.

MLGW will also hold a a free EnergySmart Workshop Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. First Baptist Church in the Family Life Center located at 2835 Broad Ave.