Local News

MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MLGW partnered with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service day. Volunteers will deliver fee energy kits in the Binghampton community.
Credit: MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.

MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service day. 

MLGW will also hold a a free EnergySmart Workshop Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. First Baptist Church in the Family Life Center located at 2835 Broad Ave. 

Instructors at the workshop will review energy efficiency tips that can help customers reduce their monthly utility bill. Free large energy kits will be provided for MLGW customers who attend the workshop.

