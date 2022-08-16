Police call reports of shooter at Germantown High school "false", students being allowed to leave following threat

Parents who wish to pick up their children will need to show an ID.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Germantown High School are being allowed to leave after a precautionary lockdown following a threat against the school Tuesday morning.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the lockdown was put into place Tuesday morning after Germantown Police received a "verbal threat" about the school. Just before noon, police said reports of a shooter on campus "have been proven false" and there was no violence on campus associated with the threat.

Germantown Police said they were working with the Germantown High School staff and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to determine the credibility of the call. But they said there was no immediate threat at the school.

Police said they will stay on scene at the school as the investigation continues.

We are told students were being allowed to leave as of 11:30 a.m. Parents who wish to pick up their children must show an ID.

Traffic in the area of Germantown High School is congested due to parents arriving on campus. Please avoid this area if possible.

Update: Earlier reports of a shooter on the campus of Germantown High School have proven to be false. There has been no violence on campus related to this threat. — Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) August 16, 2022

Germantown HS is letting kids come out pic.twitter.com/Bi7fmwRjk3 — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) August 16, 2022