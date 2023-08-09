Heights Line Project looks to transform North Memphis with community designed greenspace

The Heights Line Project will be a nearly two-mile multi-use path along National Street, connecting two of the city’s premier greenways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis group is creating the city’s longest linear park in North Memphis to connect two of the city’s premier greenways, the Wolf River Greenway and Shelby Farms Greenline.

The Heights Line Project announced Wednesday they are breaking ground on a nearly two-mile multi-use path along National Street lined with trees, benches, and plaza areas with picnic tables.

The group said the project aims to establish safer streets, provide an attractive public space, promote economic development and redesign National Street to maximize accessibility for a variety of users.

One of Accelerate Memphis’ large scale projects, the Heights Line is part of Memphis 3.0, the city’s comprehensive plan to guide land use, development, transportation, and other environmental project considerations over the next 20 years.

“This project to me is an answered prayer,” said resident Linda Burgess, who has lived in The Heights for the past 43 years. “I’m really excited and encouraged to see kids and young people using [the space]. It’s going to take time for people to realize that streets are public spaces, too.”

The Heights CDC said the project will bridge the gap between disconnected neighborhoods to create a connection that prods residents to explore their city's rich heritage. It will also offer more employment opportunities.