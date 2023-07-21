Outside lanes to be closed on I-55 for routine inspection, ARDOT says

The part of the bridge to be closed is between markers 1.2 and 2, according to ARDOT.

Outside lanes on the I-55 Bridge will be closed for certain times during a routine inspection starting Aug. 7, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

The northbound outside lane of the bridge will close — weather permitting — from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to ARDOT. They said this will last until Aug. 12 and also that the part of the bridge to be closed is between markers 1.2 and 2.