Large portion of Downtown Memphis without power after equipment failure, MLGW says

A time when power would be restored to the "large portion of Downtown Memphis" is not available from the energy supplier as of press time.

A large portion of Downtown Memphis reportedly lost power early Sunday morning, and Memphis' energy supplier has stated that failing equipment is the cause of these outages.

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said at 8:30 a.m. that crews are "on the scene to isolate the damage and effect repairs."

A time when power would be restored to the "large portion of Downtown Memphis" is not available from the energy supplier as of press time.

MLGW said this matter is still under investigation.

Typically, outages in the city of Memphis can be checked with MLGW's outage map. As of around 11 a.m., MLGW's map, however, still read that the city of Memphis was at 99.99 percent of customers had power.

Precisely one month ago — on Sept. 8 — Downtown Memphis experienced another outage. At that time, MLGW said the outages downtown were primarily underground and could not be tracked through their online outage map.

Here is MLGW contact information for customers in the area:

This is a developing story. ABC24 will update this article as more information becomes available.